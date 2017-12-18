Ex-Pillsbury Enviro Partner Joins Holland & Knight In Calif.

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 8:31 PM EST) -- Holland & Knight LLP has picked up a former Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP attorney who has a history of focusing on environmental matters, the firm announced Monday.



The firm said Marne S. Sussman has come on as a partner in its San Francisco office, bringing years of experience relating to issues ranging from the California Environmental Quality Act to climate change. Sussman told Law360 on Monday that Holland & Knight’s land use and environment practice is flourishing — a fact that drew her to the...

To view the full article, register now.