Ex-Pillsbury Enviro Partner Joins Holland & Knight In Calif.
The firm said Marne S. Sussman has come on as a partner in its San Francisco office, bringing years of experience relating to issues ranging from the California Environmental Quality Act to climate change. Sussman told Law360 on Monday that Holland & Knight’s land use and environment practice is flourishing — a fact that drew her to the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login