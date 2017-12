SEC Nominees Push Forward After Senator Lifts Hold

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 6:11 PM EST) -- Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Monday she would lift her hold on two nominees for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, clearing a hurdle for confirmation after the pair answered questions on executive pay and share buybacks executed by companies under pressure from activist investors.



Baldwin said Robert J. Jackson Jr., a professor at Columbia Law School nominated to be one of the SEC’s Democrats, and Hester Peirce, a fellow at George Mason University named to a Republican seat, both share her view that the SEC...

