Trump Rattles Trade Saber To Buttress Security Plan

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 2:15 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s blueprint for U.S. national security released Monday borrows heavily from his trade agenda, placing an onus on strong enforcement and tighter economic engagement with close allies.



Presenting his national security strategy during a speech in Washington, D.C., Trump looked to frame the importance of a strategically crafted trade policy to the security of the U.S., a message that harked back to the early days of his presidential campaign.



“For the first time, American strategy recognizes that economic security is national security,” he said....

