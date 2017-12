Mulvaney Says Pushing Him Out Would Slow Down CFPB

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:12 PM EST) -- The acting Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director recently installed by President Donald Trump said Monday that an injunction sought by a rival for the job should be rejected to avoid sowing further confusion in the bureau and the broader market for consumer financial services.



Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said in a brief filed with the federal court in Washington, D.C., that a motion for a preliminary and permanent injunction filed by CFPB Deputy Director Leandra English, which is intended to stop Mulvaney...

