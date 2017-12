Sandoz Says Neulasta Biosimilar Doesn’t Infringe Amgen IP

Law360, San Francisco (December 18, 2017, 8:31 PM EST) -- Sandoz Inc. urged a California federal judge Monday to find it hadn’t infringed Amgen Inc.’s patent related to the biologic Neulasta, which treats chemotherapy side effects, because the recipe for Sandoz’s biosimilar doesn’t involve the step-by-step sequence described in the patent.



U.S. Patent Number 8,940,878, owned by Amgen, describes the process for purifying proteins to make filgrastim and pegfilgrastim, anti-infection biologics that curb the side effects of cancer treatment. Sandoz attorney Erik Olson of Morrison & Foerster LLP said the Amgen patent calls for proteins to...

