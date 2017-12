Ross Stores Insider Trading Charges Have To Go, Judge Told

Law360, San Francisco (December 18, 2017, 11:09 PM EST) -- A businessman accused of trading on insider information about Ross Stores Inc. told a California federal judge Monday that charges against him should be dismissed because the government hasn’t alleged what tips were allegedly shared or what trades the tips informed, making an intelligent defense impossible.



The government has brought seven securities fraud charges against Saleem M. Khan for his alleged role in making a series of trades just ahead of announcements about Ross’ earnings and other developments. But Khan’s attorney, Christopher J. Cannon of Sugarman...

