Urban Outfitters Must Face Harassment Claims, Judge Says

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 7:54 PM EST) -- Urban Outfitters must face claims that it didn’t properly address harassment suffered by a former sales associate at the hands of a colleague and customers who groped her and took pictures up her skirt, a New York federal judge ruled Monday, while also nixing a claim that the retailer created a work environment that forced her to quit.



U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken issued a mixed order that partially granted summary judgment to Urban Outfitters, saying that a jury must decide whether former sales associate...

