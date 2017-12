Bosnian Human Rights Abuser Cops To Immigration Fraud

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 10:14 PM EST) -- A Bosnian Serb pled guilty in North Carolina federal court to fraudulently concealing his military membership and criminal history during the 1992 civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina in order to obtain lawful permanent resident status, the Department of Justice announced Monday.



Milan Trisic admitted to a single count of obtaining a permanent resident card by making materially false claims and statements, withholding his military service and criminal acts as part of the so-called Bratunac Brigade, a unit in the Serb Republic’s army that participated in...

To view the full article, register now.