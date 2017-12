Songwriter Doesn't Own Tune Sampled By NWA, Judge Says

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 11:25 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal judge said Monday that a man alleging that Dr. Dre illegally sampled a 1977 tune for “If It Ain’t Ruff” — a song from N.W.A.’s iconic “Straight Outta Compton” album — doesn’t own the copyright for that song, awarding Dr. Dre and Capitol Records partial summary judgment.



U.S. District Judge Joseph H. McKinley Jr. ruled that Leroy Phillip Mitchell only had a copyright ownership to the musical composition for "A Star in the Ghetto," finding insufficient evidence that he also held ownership of...

