Merger Reviews To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Despite predictions that the government would take a less-aggressive stance on merger enforcement under the Trump administration, both antitrust agencies are heading into 2018 with blockbuster challenges lined up in the federal courts.



Indeed, less than two months after Makan Delrahim won confirmation to head the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, the watchdog launched its first bid to block a vertical merger in decades over AT&T Inc.’s $84.5 billion deal for Time Warner. And observers are now waiting to see not only how the DOJ's...

