WhatsApp Gets French Warning Over Facebook Data Sharing

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 10:49 PM EST) -- France's data protection regulator warned WhatsApp on Monday that its sharing of users' data with parent company Facebook for "business intelligence" purposes was unlawful and said it would move to fine the messaging app if it didn't address these concerns within a month.



The chair of France's National Data Protection Commission, or CNIL, issued a formal notice to WhatsApp just over a year after the EU's data protection regulators formally raised red flags over WhatsApp's surprising announcement that it intended to start sharing users' phone numbers and other...

