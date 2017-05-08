Judge Denies U Visa For Man Who Married After Application

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 9:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. government correctly denied a Mexican native’s application for a derivative U visa because he was not married to his partner when she initially applied, an Oregon federal judge held Friday.



Language in federal immigration statutes bars individuals such as Adrian Alonso Martinez from being able to apply for derivative visas based on original applications filed by foreign-born individuals such as his wife, Maria del Carmen Medina Tovar, if those individuals were not married at the time, in part to combat the potential for marriage...

To view the full article, register now.