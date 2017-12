Bayer Slams 'Killinnazis' Posts In $28M Xarelto Injury Case

Law360, Philadelphia (December 18, 2017, 7:08 PM EST) -- A Bayer AG unit urged a Pennsylvania judge on Friday to nix a $28 million Xarelto injury verdict due to attempts by the plaintiff’s legal team, highlighted by social media posts with the hashtag “killinnazis,” to associate the German company with Nazis in the minds of jurors.



Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its co-defendant, Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., said that the Instagram posts from members of plaintiff Lynn Hartman’s legal team underscored what they said were the “multiple inflammatory and xenophobic references” made...

