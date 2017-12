Fla. Judge Recuses Himself In FEC's Suit Against Ex-US Rep.

Law360, Miami (December 18, 2017, 5:43 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge recused himself Monday from overseeing the Federal Election Commission's suit alleging former U.S. Rep. David Rivera, R-Fla., secretly contributed funds to his main Democratic opponent's primary challenger in a 2012 campaign.



U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. said he was “not convinced” that the accusations of bias were legally sufficient to warrant recusal, but said he would do it anyway.



“While the court has no doubt in its ability to conduct these proceedings in a fair and impartial manner, it is...

