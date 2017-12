Pa. Appeals Court Backs Nursing Home In Patient Care Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (December 18, 2017, 10:03 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appellate court on Monday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a nursing home of medical negligence, saying the late patient’s husband failed to prove that his remaining claims of breach of contract and fraud should be revived.



A three-judge Superior Court panel upheld summary judgment in favor of The Wayne Center and its parent company Genesis Healthcare in a suit brought by Dr. Steven Friedman accusing the nursing home of negligently caring for his late wife Gail and causing unspecified injuries. The panel...

