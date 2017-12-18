Del. Class Suit Targeting Citigroup Board Failures Tossed

Law360, Wilmington (December 18, 2017, 11:11 PM EST) -- A “ponderous omnibus” of a class complaint detailing years of Citigroup oversight failures that led to big regulator fines failed to show knowing duty breaches or director financial liability, a Delaware vice chancellor said in a dismissal ruling on Monday.



Barring appeal, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III’s decision brought to an end a consolidated, derivative suit accusing 23 current and former Citigroup Inc. officers and directors of causing billions in losses due to mismanagement and uncontrolled fraud and regulatory violations.



The complaint focused on troubles ranging from...

