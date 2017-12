Industry, GOP AGs Say Constitution Backs Trump’s CFPB Pick

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:59 PM EST) -- Industry groups and Republican attorneys general on Monday blasted Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Deputy Director Leandra English’s bid to oust the White House official President Donald Trump chose to serve as the bureau’s acting director.



The Credit Union National Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and attorneys general from Texas, West Virginia and 11 other states said in amici briefs filed in federal district court in Washington that English’s bid to get an injunction barring Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney from serving as...

