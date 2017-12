How Clients Are Sharing Info On Law Firm Performance

Law360, Grand Rapids (December 19, 2017, 1:54 PM EST) -- Many corporate legal departments still use word-of-mouth as their primary method of finding the best law firms to represent them, but a few pioneers are stepping outside the box and looking for new ways to bring law firm performance data into the future.



General counsel have long sought out ways to use industrywide data to evaluate their outside counsel and select new lawyers, but as of yet those efforts have largely faltered due to a number of factors, including a lack of consistency in data sets,...

To view the full article, register now.