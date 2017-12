Insurer Didn't Breach Duty In ConAgra Blast Suit: 7th Circ.

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 9:54 PM EST) -- A grain elevator repair contractor can't sue RSUI Indemnity Co. for damages after the insurer failed to settle a suit tied to a grain silo explosion "in bad faith," the Seventh Circuit affirmed Monday, saying the underlying suit wasn't covered in the first place due to an exclusion.



West Side Salvage Inc. was performing grain salvage operations at a ConAgra grain elevator in 2010 when it exploded, injuring three workers and damaging the silo itself. West Side was ultimately hit with a $180 million verdict on...

