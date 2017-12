EPA Seeks Suggestions For Clean Power Plan Replacement

Law360, Los Angeles (December 18, 2017, 9:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday that it will seek public input on the Trump administration’s replacement for Clean Power Plan regulations, which the White House put on the chopping block earlier this year.



The EPA issued an advanced notice of proposed rule-making for steps the agency might make to limit greenhouse gases from power plants, saying the EPA is ensuring all stakeholders have a chance to chime in on its possible regulations, according to Monday’s statement. The agency is specifically looking for information about...

