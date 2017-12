Transpo Dems Push for Stronger Buy America Requirements

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 7:12 PM EST) -- Democrats on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure made moves Monday to strengthen Buy America and Buy American laws to ensure that federal funds invested in transportation and infrastructure use iron, steel and other goods produced in the U.S. “to the maximum extent possible.”



Ranking Democrats on the committee sent a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney seeking to weigh in on any provisions for strengthening the domestic preference laws ahead of negotiations...

