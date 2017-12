EU Court Won't Let US Intervene In Apple's $15B Tax Appeal

Law360, Washington (December 18, 2017, 7:44 PM EST) -- The European Union's General Court on Friday rejected a bid by the U.S. to intervene in the appeal of the European Commission's decision that Apple Inc. owes €13 billion ($15.5 billion) in taxes to Ireland, saying the U.S. hasn't produced evidence that repatriation of profits to the U.S. is established.



Even if the EU court assumed a repatriation of profits, it also would be necessary for the tech giant to claim U.S. tax credits for repayment to Ireland and for tax authorities in the U.S. to uphold...

