UnitedHealth Hit With RICO Suit Over Pharma Audits

By Darcy Reddan

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 2:27 PM EST) -- A group of Texas and California-based pharmacies alleged in Texas federal court Monday that a group of health care providers, including UnitedHealth Group, conspired to eliminate independent specialty drug providers.

A group of Cedra Pharmacy Inc. affiliates consisting of Cedra Pharmacy Houston LLC and Jammz Chemists LLC, which operates Cedra Dallas and Cedra Pharmacy Los Angeles LLC, allege claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act that a group of pharmacy benefit managers, which are referred to as "a cabal of some of the most...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Cedra Pharmacy Houston LLC et al v. UnitedHealth Group Inc. et al


Case Number

4:17-cv-03800

Court

Texas Southern

Nature of Suit

470(Racketeer/Corrupt Organization)

Judge

Judge Melinda Harmon

Date Filed

December 18, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular