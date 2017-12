Tesla's Hard Line On Direct Sales Draws Mixed Results

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 6:12 PM EST) -- Tesla has gained ground to sell its cars directly to consumers in some states over the objections of traditional franchised dealerships that sell cars for other manufacturers, but it still faces an uphill battle in challenges to statutes limiting its direct-sales model and lawsuits from groups seeking to enforce dealer-franchise laws.



The Silicon Valley electric car maker has argued that state laws banning direct-to-consumer car sales are bad policy and in some cases represent unconstitutional economic protectionism for entrenched car dealerships that should be reversed. On...

