Ill. Health System Blasted In Insurer-Contract Antitrust Row

Law360, Chicago (December 19, 2017, 10:15 PM EST) -- Surgery center Marion HealthCare LLC defended its antitrust suit over Southern Illinois Healthcare's allegedly exclusive contracts with insurers, arguing Monday that to get a quick win in the case, SIH used "verbal sleight of hand" to suggest the Seventh Circuit has found such contracts competitive.



Health system SIH had sought summary judgment in October against Marion's allegations that SIH secured with large insurers, unlawfully exclusive contracts that severely discourage competition in the local health care market. SIH argued that its agreements with insurance giants such as...

