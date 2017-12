Germany Rules Facebook's Data Collection An Antitrust Issue

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 8:28 PM EST) -- Germany's antitrust watchdog accused Facebook Inc. on Tuesday of abusing its dominance by forcing its users to agree to privacy conditions that allow the social network to "limitlessly amass" data from its other services as well as outside websites using Facebook's marketing tools.



In a highly anticipated case, the German Federal Cartel Office reached the preliminary conclusion that Facebook had run afoul of rules blocking dominant companies from taking unfair advantage of their market power. The enforcer took issue with Facebook using its mandatory terms of...

