The Biggest Energy Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- There's an array of energy-related litigation that attorneys ought to have on their radar in the coming year, with battles over climate change, pipelines and solar energy imports all on the menu.



Here are the biggest energy cases to watch in 2018.



2nd and 7th Circs. Weigh State Nuclear Plant Subsidies



The scope of states' ability to enact electricity policies is being tested as independent power producers urge the Second and Seventh circuits to overturn plans by New York and Illinois to subsidize struggling nuclear power...

