Crown Holdings Acquires PE-Backed Signode In $3.91B Deal

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 2:15 PM EST) -- Consumer packaging goods giant Crown Holdings Inc. has agreed to pay $3.91 billion for a private equity-backed business that makes transit packaging systems used for a range of purposes, including to secure cotton bales and newspapers, according to a Tuesday statement.



The deal sees Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-headquartered Crown Holdings pick up Glenview, Illinois-based Signode Industrial Group Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd., a global manufacturer of steel and plastic strapping and stretch film, as well as the accompanying application equipment and accessory products.



The seller is private equity titan The...

