NY SEC Boss Joins Finn Dixon, To Be Replaced By Ropes Atty

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:58 PM EST) -- The Connecticut law firm of Finn Dixon & Herling LLP said Tuesday that Andrew Calamari, the former head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's New York office, would join its practice, just one day after the securities regulator said Ropes & Gray LLP's Marc P. Berger was named to succeed him.



Calamari, whose departure after five years of leading the SEC's most prominent regional office was announced in September, will begin working at Finn Dixon on Jan. 15, and Berger will go to work at...

To view the full article, register now.