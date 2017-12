GIC Paying $553M For Minority Stake In Tokyo Tower

Law360, Minneapolis (December 19, 2017, 2:42 PM EST) -- Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte. Ltd. is buying a roughly 43 percent stake in a Tokyo office property from real estate investment trust Daiwa Office Investment Corp. for 62.5 billion yen ($553.1 million), according to an announcement from the companies on Tuesday.



The deal is for a minority stake in the so-called Shinjuku Maynds Tower, a 34-story tower in Tokyo's Shinjuku retail and commercial district.



The building has 97,979 square meters (1,054,637 square feet) and sits on an 11,500-square-meter site. The tower also has three...

To view the full article, register now.