In Kozinski Fallout, Law Clerks Urged To Report Misconduct

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 2:06 PM EST) -- The Federal Judicial Center amended a law clerk handbook Monday to clarify that confidentiality protocols do not prevent clerks from reporting harassment, in the wake of the sexual harassment scandal surrounding now-retired Ninth Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski.



The center added the following lines to the end of a section talking about confidentiality and loyalty to judges:



“However, nothing in this handbook, or in the Code of Conduct, prevents a clerk, or any judiciary employee, from revealing misconduct, including sexual or other forms of harassment, by their...

To view the full article, register now.