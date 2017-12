Va. Pastor, Wife Convicted Of $2M Investment Scam

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 4:25 PM EST) -- The leader of a Virginia church and his wife were convicted Monday on charges linked to a scheme that prosecutors said duped congregants out of $2 million by promising safe micro-loan investments and Nigerian oil investments that never existed, but instead put the money into risky forex deals and a mansion for themselves.



A jury convicted Terry Wayne Millender on 31 counts and his wife, Brenda Millender, on eight counts, and it found Brenda not guilty on 17 counts. Sentencing is set for March 30, following...

