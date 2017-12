Ex-Pa. Bar Chief Sues Philly Sheriffs Over Courthouse Fracas

Law360, Philadelphia (December 19, 2017, 2:46 PM EST) -- Prominent Philadelphia attorney Clifford Haines filed suit in state court on Monday accusing a group of unidentified sheriff’s deputies of assault and battery after he was tackled during an altercation at a courthouse security checkpoint in August.



Haines, 72, who has served as the head of both the Philadelphia and Pennsylvania bar associations, alleged that he dislocated and fractured his shoulder during the incident, and that he was later falsely accused of having initiated the fracas by hitting one of the deputies.



“These deputies just went...

