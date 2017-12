Dr. Reddy’s To Pay $5M To End Feds' Packaging Safety Suit

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:46 PM EST) -- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc. agreed Monday in New Jersey federal court to pay $5 million to end the federal government’s accusations it violated the Consumer Product Safety Act by selling prescription drugs that were in packages not tested for child safety.



The agreement would end allegations by the federal government that the company has known since 2011 that the packaging for five of its prescription drugs was unlikely to pass child-safety tests, but nonetheless continued to distribute the drugs in the packaging while developing a fix....

