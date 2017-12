Microsoft Ends Forced Arbitration Of Sex Harassment Claims

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 8:13 PM EST) -- Microsoft announced Tuesday it is doing away with contractual requirements that its employees pursue sexual harassment claims in arbitration rather than in court and is backing bipartisan legislation that would ban the enforcement of such closed-door conditions.



In a blog post, Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith said that, effective immediately, the company is waiving contractual clauses forcing its employees to arbitrate sexual harassment claims, which he noted had never been enforced and had appeared in a small portion of its employment agreements....

