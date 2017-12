The Top 5 Employment Cases Of 2017

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 6:08 PM EST) -- A Texas federal court’s invalidation of the Obama administration’s controversial expansion of overtime pay for white collar workers and divergent rulings by two federal circuit courts over whether federal anti-discrimination law covers sexual orientation bias were among the highlights of 2017 for employment law observers.



Here are five of the year’s seminal court cases.



Overtime Rule Cut Down



In the last year of his presidency, President Barack Obama and then-Labor Secretary Thomas Perez finalized an expansion of the Fair Labor Standards Act's overtime exemptions for executive,...

