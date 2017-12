Purple Line Dodges New Enviro Study At DC Circ.

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 5:33 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit held Tuesday that an additional environmental review isn’t required for Maryland’s $5.6 billion light rail project, concluding that the government sufficiently examined the potential effects that declining ridership and other issues on Washington’s troubled Metrorail system could have on the proposed Purple Line extension.



The three-judge panel reversed U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon’s determination that the Federal Transit Administration needed to prepare a supplemental environmental impact statement to examine the potential ramifications of the D.C. Metrorail’s safety and ridership problems for the Purple...

To view the full article, register now.