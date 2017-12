Fed. Circ. Revives Lock Row Under Joint Infringement Rule

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 8:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday vacated a ruling that Samsonite and other makers of locks and luggage don’t infringe a patent on locks that airport security workers can open, saying they may be liable under a recent decision making it easier to prove that multiple parties jointly infringe.



The appeals court found that Judge Eric Vitaliano of the Eastern District of New York erred in granting summary judgment of noninfringement to lockmaker Travel Sentry Inc., along with the luggage companies that license its lock system, in...

To view the full article, register now.