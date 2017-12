Russia Targeted In $500M Claim Over Siberian Coal Mine

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 2:22 PM EST) -- A British investment company has demanded that Russia pay at least $500 million in damages or face international arbitration following a dispute with local authorities over control of a Siberian coal mine, Law360 has learned.



Attorneys from Stephenson Harwood LLP, who are representing Lehram Capital Investments Ltd., sent a letter on Dec. 13 to Russia's Minister of Justice and other government officials informing them of the claim. The dispute stems from an incident in which the company's director was threatened with up to five years in prison...

To view the full article, register now.