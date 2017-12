Indian Child Act Suit Rightly Tossed, Feds Tell 9th Circ.

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 4:33 PM EST) -- The federal government told the Ninth Circuit that a lower court was right to throw out a putative class action alleging several portions of the Indian Child Welfare Act discriminated based on race and violated the U.S. Constitution, arguing that adoptions in the case had made it entirely moot.



All of the four unnamed children at issue in this case have been adopted, the government said in its response brief Friday. This fact alone meant that the plaintiffs’ allegations were moot, it said. In addition, the...

