State & Local Tax Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Fresh on the heels of arguably the most chaotic quarter that tax professionals have seen in years, practitioners already say they expect no slowdown in the torrent of news and high-impact decisions in the year to come.



While tax pros will pay close attention to a wave of property assessment suits in Pennsylvania and pending transfer pricing appeals in Georgia, an update on South Dakota’s law concerning physical presence and remote seller nexus is at the top of everyone’s list.



Here, Law360 highlights some of the...

To view the full article, register now.