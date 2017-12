VW, NLRB Say Specialty Healthcare Reversal Moots Appeal

Law360, San Jose (December 19, 2017, 8:56 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board asked the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday to remand Volkswagen Group of America Inc.’s challenge to a micro-unit of Tennessee maintenance workers back to the board in light of its recent decision overturning its 2011 Specialty Healthcare standard for unit determination — echoing a request by the automaker.



In its motion to send the case back to the agency for further consideration, the NLRB said its Dec. 15 decision in another case, PCC Structurals Inc., set a new board precedent. Volkswagen challenged...

