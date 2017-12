Trump Asks High Court To Pause Abortion Order For Detainee

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 5:04 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in and temporarily block a court order allowing for an abortion sought by a teenage girl under detention for allegedly being in the U.S. without authorization, arguing that it should not be forced to “facilitate” an unnecessary procedure.



The federal government asked the high court to enter at least a two-week stay for the order by a District of Columbia federal judge, allowing the courts to further consider the government’s arguments while potentially allowing...

To view the full article, register now.