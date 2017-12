11th Circ. Affirms $3M Verdict Against Guatemalan Bank

Law360, Miami (December 19, 2017, 6:03 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a $3.3 million jury verdict against one of Guatemala's largest banks for allegedly reneging on contract fees with a corporate finance advisory firm, ruling that the district judge's pretrial rulings on evidence were correct.



The appeals court rejected arguments by Banco de los Trabajadores, better known as Bantrab, that the district court should not have admitted and relied on evidence that allowed Quantum Capital LLC to conflate its work for the bank with the work done by Quantum's owner and...

To view the full article, register now.