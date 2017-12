Physician Groups Pay $33M To End DOJ Kickback Claims

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 5:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday said Envision Healthcare Corp. subsidiary EmCare and a separate Pennsylvania physician group will pay more than $33 million to resolve whistleblower claims over kickbacks from now-defunct Health Management Associates Inc. they received in exchange for providing patient referrals to HMA facilities.



The $29.6 million settlement with EmCare wraps up allegations that over a five-year period, the physician provider made recommendations for patients to be admitted to HMA hospitals on an inpatient instead of outpatient basis, forcing Medicare to reimburse...

To view the full article, register now.