VW Wins Bid To Toss Ala. Emissions Claims

Law360, Los Angeles (December 19, 2017, 9:54 PM EST) -- Alabama can’t bring its own state environmental law claims against Volkswagen AG over the company’s diesel emissions scandal, according to a ruling Monday by a state court judge who cited heavily from a similar federal court ruling against Wyoming.



Alabama Circuit Judge Joseph L. Boohaker found that the Heart of Dixie’s state-law claims against VW were preempted by the Clean Air Act after analyzing whether an August decision by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, overseeing the federal multidistrict litigation in California, applied to Alabama’s case....

