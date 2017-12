EU High Court Tags Uber With Taxi Label, Stricter Regs

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 11:34 AM EST) -- The European Union’s highest court ruled Wednesday that Uber Technologies Inc.’s services fall under the EU’s transportation laws, a legal blow to the ride-hailing giant that means it could face stricter regulation and be required to obtain licenses to operate in individual member states like traditional taxis.



In a much-anticipated decision from Luxembourg, the Court of Justice of the European Union determined that San Francisco-based Uber is a transport services company that connects passengers with non-professional drivers who use their own vehicles. The court rejected Uber’s...

To view the full article, register now.