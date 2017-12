Atty Legislator Tapped As NJ Banking And Insurance Czar

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (December 19, 2017, 5:02 PM EST) -- New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that he planned to nominate New Jersey Assemblywoman Marlene Caride, a partner with Gonzalez & Caride, to lead the state Department of Banking and Insurance, saying she will be a “watchdog” for Garden State residents.



Caride, who also serves as the municipal prosecutor in Ridgefield, New Jersey, would be the first Hispanic person to serve as commissioner of the agency, according to a statement announcing the pending nomination.



“New Jerseyans need a watchdog at the Department of Banking and...

To view the full article, register now.