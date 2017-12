Taft Stettinius Is Chicago's Go-To For 2017 Legal Business

Law360, Chicago (December 21, 2017, 3:45 PM EST) -- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP was the city of Chicago’s go-to firm for outside counsel in 2017, with the Midwestern firm reaping about a third of the city’s new legal business this year, according to city records.



Taft earned over $1.47 million of the more than $4.4 million the city has paid in fees and expenses to outside counsel for new business this year, according to records obtained by Law360 through the Freedom of Information Act. The vast majority of Taft’s earnings came from just three...

