EPIC Denied Access To Russian Election Meddling Report

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 7:58 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has kept sealed a "highly classified" version of an Office of the Director of National Intelligence report analyzing Russian efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, rejecting the Electronic Privacy Information Center's bid to have it released under the Freedom of Information Act.



U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on Monday said that the office was within its rights to withhold the report under protections for classified documents and statutory protections. In fact, Judge Contreras said, the office was not even required...

